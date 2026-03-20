Shubman Gill has scored most IPL runs since 2022: Stats 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The team has made it to the playoffs three times in their four-year history. They won the title in their debut season in 2022 and finished as runners-up the next year. Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill would be determined to power the Titans to their second title. On this note, let's decode his stats in IPL.

Journey Gill's journey in IPL Gill started his IPL journey in 2018, with Kolkata Knight Riders. The batter, who emerged as KKR's mainstay opener, starred with several match-winning knocks. He joined the Titans ahead of the 2022 mega-auction. He has since been a run machine for the franchise. In fact, Gill's tally of 2,449 IPL runs since the start of the 2022 season is the most for any batter, as per ESPNcricinfo.

GT Gill averages 46.2 in GT colors Gill has played 60 matches for the Titans after joining them in 2022. While he has scored 2,449 IPL runs in this period, Virat Kohli (2,378) and Jos Buttler (2,152) are the only batters with 2,000-plus runs in this regard. Meanwhile, Gill's average of 46.2 is the fourth-best among batters with at least 500 IPL runs since the start of the 2022 season. The GT skipper also has a decent strike rate in this period (149.78).

Advertisement

Information Most tons since 2023 IPL 2023 marked Gill's maiden hundred in the league. He will enter IPL 2026 with four IPL hundreds. Kohli (3) is the only one to hammer more than two hundreds since 2023. Meanwhile, Kohli (24) and Gill (20) also boast the top two most 50-plus scores since the 2022 season.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Dream season in IPL 2023 Gill tallied 890 runs in IPL 2023 - the second-most by a batter in a season. He is only behind Kohli, who scored 973 runs in 2016. While Gill averaged 59.33, his strike rate was in excess of 157 in IPL 2023. Three of Gill's seven fifty-plus scores this season were converted into centuries. He became the third player after Kohli (4 in 2016) and Buttler (4 in 2022) to slam at least three tons in an IPL season.

Information Productive season in 2025 as well Across 15 matches in IPL 2025, Gill finished with 650 runs at an average of 50 - his second-most productive season in terms of runs. The dasher hit six half-centuries. These runs came at a strike rate of 155.87.

Gill in Ahmedabad His brilliant record in Ahmedabad Last year, Gill became the first player to score 1,000 IPL runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad - GT's home ground. The batter has been a different beast while operating at this venue, and his numbers state the same. He has scored 1,157 runs across 25 IPL matches in Ahmedabad. He owns a stellar average of 52.59 with his strike rate being 162.04. Gill has slammed three tons and five fifties at this ground.