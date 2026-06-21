Shubman Gill equals this ODI record of Rohit Sharma: Details
What's the story
Shubman Gill has led India to a 3-0 ODI series victory over Afghanistan, marking his first series win as captain. The final match of the series was played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, where India secured a dominant nine-wicket win. This victory is particularly significant for Gill, as he had lost his previous ODI series as captain against Australia and New Zealand.
Individual achievement
Player of the Series
Gill also shined with the bat, scoring 238 runs in three matches at an average of 238.00 and a strike rate of 135.23. His performance included one century and one half-century, making him the highest run-scorer of the series. He was awarded Player of the Series for his outstanding performance, marking his sixth such award in ODIs.
Information
Gill on par with Rohit
As per Cricbuzz, Gill has gone par with Rohit Sharma in terms of Player of the Series awards in ODIs (6 each). Among Indian players, the duo is only behind Sourav Ganguly (7), Yuvraj Singh (7), MS Dhoni (7), Virat Kohli (11), and Sachin Tendulkar (15). While Gill has played 64 ODIs so far, all other players on this list have made more than 280 appearances.
Bowling brilliance
Gill praises Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's victory in Chennai was largely due to the stellar performances of Prasidh Krishna and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Krishna picked up his first ODI five-wicket haul with impressive figures of 5/23, while Jaiswal scored an unbeaten century (110). Gill praised Prasidh Krishna and fellow pacer Gurnoor Brar for their opening spell of the match.
Upcoming series
Expectations for England tour
Gill is looking forward to India's upcoming three-match ODI series in England from July 14-19. He believes the conditions there will be similar to those in South Africa, making it a good preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup. "Going to England, the conditions would be a little bit more similar to what we get in South Africa," Gill said about his expectations for this tour.