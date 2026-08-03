Sri Lanka vs India: Shubman Gill eyes these Test records

Gill has been the nucleus of India's batting line-up that is undergoing a transition.

In 41 Tests, the Indian batter has racked up 2,969 runs at an average of 44.31.

Gill has a remarkable conversion rate, scoring 11 tons and 8 half-centuries.

As per Cricinfo, he is set to become the 28th Indian with 3,000 runs in the format.