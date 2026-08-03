Sri Lanka vs India: Shubman Gill eyes these Test records
What's the story
After the white-ball leg, India are set to play a two-match Test series against hosts Sri Lanka, starting August 15. Shubman Gill returns to lead India in what would be his second tour as India's Test captain. Gill, who has scored six Test tons since taking over, would hope to lead from the front in Sri Lanka. Here are the feats he can attain.
Runs
Gill eyes 3,000-run mark
Gill has been the nucleus of India's batting line-up that is undergoing a transition.
In 41 Tests, the Indian batter has racked up 2,969 runs at an average of 44.31.
Gill has a remarkable conversion rate, scoring 11 tons and 8 half-centuries.
As per Cricinfo, he is set to become the 28th Indian with 3,000 runs in the format.
Information
Gill can surpass Sachin Tendulkar
Gill's conversion rate as captain in Tests is even more resounding (6 tons and 1 half-century). Only Virat Kohli (20), Sunil Gavaskar (11), Mohammad Azharuddin (9), and Sachin Tendulkar (7) are ahead of Gill in terms of Test centuries as captain.
Breakdown
1,500 Test runs away from home
According to Cricinfo, Gill has scored 1,499 runs from 21 home Tests at an average of 48.35. He owns six centuries at home.
The Indian captain is set to complete 1,500 Test runs away from home. He currently has 1,403 runs from 18 away Tests at an average of 43.84.
Five of his Test hundreds have come overseas.