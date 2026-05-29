Shubman Gill surpasses 4,500 IPL runs and 150 sixes: Stats

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has attained the landmark of 4,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The star opener achieved this remarkable milestone with his 16th run against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the 2026 IPL in Mullanpur. Notably, Gill is among the most consistent batters in IPL history. Let's look at his stats and records.

Stats An average of 40-plus Gill took 130 innings of 133 games to complete 4,500 runs. The opener averages over 40, and his strike rate is around 141. Gill has four tons and 32 fifties to his name. Gill started his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018. He went on to serve the franchise for four seasons, scoring 1,417 runs from 58 matches at 31.48.

GT His numbers for GT Gill has been a different beast since joining GT at the start of the 2022 season. Playing his 75th game for GT, Gill is closing in on 3,100 runs at a brilliant average of 45-plus. His strike rate goes past 150 as he has crossed the 50-run mark 26 times (100s: 4). No other batter has scored more IPL runs than Gill since 2022.

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Information Gill surpasses 150 IPL sixes Gill also went past 150 IPL sixes. He reached the landmark with his 1st six of the contest. Over 110 of his maximums have come for GT. Meanwhile, the star batter has also scored around 430 fours in the competition.

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