Shubman Gill scores ODI fifty after T20 World Cup snub

Indian captain Shubman Gill made a statement with a defiant half-century in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Gill scored a 71-ball 56, powering India in the run-chase of 301. He added a century stand with Virat Kohli. The former returned to international cricket after missing the South Africa series due to a neck injury. Here are the key stats.

Knock Gill breaks free after cautious start Gill opened the innings with Rohit Sharma, adding 39 runs for the opening wicket. However, he was unable to score at will initially. Gill, who scored just 13 runs in his first 27 balls, broke free with a six off Adithya Ashok. Kohli's counter-attack from the other end allowed Gill to tread carefully. The Indian skipper, who took India past 150 along with Kohli, fell to Ashok in the 27th over. His knock had 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Squad changes Gill shines after T20 World Cup exclusion Gill bounced back in his first match after being excluded from India's T20 World Cup squad. He earlier named the vice-captain of the T20I side. As mentioned, Gill missed India's previous ODI series against South Africa. KL Rahul led India in his place. Gill, who earlier made his ODI captaincy debut in Australia, scored a half-century in his first 50-over match as captain at home.