Shubman Gill wants 15-day camps before every Test series: Report

After India's recent 2-0 defeat to South Africa, Test captain Shubman Gill has proposed a strategy to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) . He has suggested that there should be 15-day camps before every Test assignment, according to a report in the Times of India. The proposal comes after India's second home whitewash in a year, the first being against New Zealand in 2023.

Strategic shift BCCI open to Gill's suggestions for Test cricket planning The BCCI is reportedly open to giving Gill more say in the planning of Test cricket. Since taking over as captain after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements, Gill has led India through a drawn five-match series against England and a home series win over West Indies. He also did exceedingly well with the bat in these matches. However, the recent loss to South Africa has prompted him to suggest these changes for better preparation.

Preparation concerns Gill emphasizes need for better preparation before Test series Gill has stressed the need for better preparation before a Test series, especially after the recent itinerary issues. A BCCI source told TOI that "Gill was very clear that the team needed better preparation before going into a Test series." The source added that "there was an issue with the itinerary this season where the team didn't have much time to prepare."

Leadership meetings BCCI's response to Gill's proposal The BCCI has already held a few informal meetings with the leadership group and team management after losing the second Test series at home. The board is also looking to use the staff at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for better preparation of future Test assignments. This includes possibly involving CoE cricket head VVS Laxman in organizing red-ball camps, as per a TOI report.