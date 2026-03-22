Decoding Deepak Chahar's dominance over Shubman Gill in IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some incredible performances over the years. The 19th edition of the mega tournament will start on March 28. The cricket world is also anticipating some exciting player battles, which can headline the games. One of them will be between Shubman Gill and Deepak Chahar , who will represent Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, respectively, in IPL 2026. On this note, let's decode their rivalry.

Rivalry Four dismissals across 12 innings As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahar has dismissed Gill four times across 12 IPL meetings, conceding 101 runs off 72 balls. No other bowler has dismissed the GT captain more often in the tournament. Though the batter has a paltry average of 25.25 in this regard. His strike rate is a fine 140.27. Meanwhile, Chahar has trapped Gill twice in the powerplay overs (1-6).

Feat Chahar belongs to this club Chahar holds the record of trapping Gill the joint-most times in the IPL. He shares the top spot with Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Anrich Nortje, and Hardik Pandya - all right-arm fast bowlers. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock (5 times) and Prithvi Shaw (6 times) are the only batters to have fallen to Chahar more times than Gill.

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