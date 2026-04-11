Shubman Gill averages 54-plus versus LSG in IPL: Stats 

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The game will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where the home team will look to capitalize on their stronghold. Meanwhile, eyes will be on Shubman Gill , who scored a fine fifty in his last outing. Here we look at his numbers against LSG.

Numbers Gill owns most runs against LSG Across seven games at LSG, as per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has scored 271 runs at a tremendous average of 54.2. This makes him the highest run-getter against the Lucknow-based side. Faf du Plessis (267) is the only other batter with 220-plus runs against LSG. Meanwhile, Gill's tally includes three fifties and a strike rate of 147.28. Notably, LSG made their IPL debut in the 2022 season, alongside GT.

Information Gill also owns two ducks against LSG Though Gill has breached the 50-run mark three times across seven innings against LSG, the star batter has also bagged two ducks against them. Meanwhile, Gill has played three games against LSG at the Ekana Stadium. His returns in these matches were 60, 19, and 0.

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