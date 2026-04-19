Shubman Gill averages 34.8 vs MI in IPL: Key stats

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will see Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians . The clash is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 20, starting at 7:30pm IST. Eyes will be on GT skipper Shubman Gill, who made fifties in each of his last three outings. On this note, let's look at his stats against MI.

Stats Four scores of 50-plus As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has scored 522 runs across 15 IPL matches against MI at an average of 34.8. His strike rate reads 141.46. Gill owns three fifties and a hundred against the five-time champions. His tally also includes five single-digit dismissals. The GT star has played four games against MI in Ahmedabad, recording scores worth 129, 56, 31, and 31.

Feat The breathtaking hundred vs MI Gill powered GT against MI in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2. His 129-run knock from 60 balls scripted several records. The star opener recorded the second-highest individual score against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. AB de Villiers holds the record with a knock of an unbeaten 133 for RCB in May 2015. Gill also scripted the second-highest individual score by an Indian batter in the IPL.

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