Shuman Gill falls for 11 on Vijay Hazare Trophy return

India's Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill failed to deliver in his first match of the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy , the domestic 50-over competition. Gill fell for 11 as Punjab attempted to chase 212 against Goa at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur. He opened the innings with Punjab skipper Prabhsimran Singh. Gill's return to the tournament was earlier delayed as he suffered from food poisoning.

Knock Gill departs early in Jaipur Gill entered with a positive intent, chasing a modest target. However, Punjab suffered an early blow in Prabhsimran (third over). Although Gill scored two boundaries, he fell to Vasuki Koushik in the fifth over. The former departed after scoring 11 off 12 balls. Notably, Gill didn't take the captaincy duties from Prabhsimran because he will leave soon for the impending New Zealand ODI series.

Information First outing after India snub This was Gill's first outing after being left out of India's 2026 ICC T20 World Cup squad, announced on December 20. The decision surprised many as he was the vice-captain of the T20I team before his snub.