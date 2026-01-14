Anders Antonsen withdraws from Delhi's India Open, cites extreme pollution

Anders Antonsen, the third-ranked men's singles badminton player, has withdrawn from the ongoing India Open tournament. In an Instagram post, the Danish shuttler cited extreme pollution in Delhi as the reason for his withdrawal. He has been fined $5,000 by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for pulling out. This marks the third consecutive year that Antonsen has skipped the event in Delhi.

Future expectations Antonsen hopes for improved conditions during World Championships Antonsen expressed his hope that conditions would be better in the summer when the World Championships are scheduled to take place in Delhi. His statement comes a day after fellow Danish player Mia Blichfeldt raised concerns over unhygienic training conditions and alleged pigeon droppings in the warm-up areas, particularly at Delhi's KD Jadhav Stadium, near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where India Open 2026 is being held.

Facility issues Blichfeldt's concerns about event facilities Blichfeldt, ranked world number 20, raised concerns over what she termed "dirty and unhealthy" conditions at the event's facilities. Speaking to reporters, she said there had been no noticeable improvement from last year's experience. The player highlighted issues like dirt on floors and bird droppings in warm-up areas, urging BWF to review the setup ahead of the upcoming World Championships in India later this year.

Response BAI responds to Blichfeldt's remarks The Badminton Association of India (BAI) recently rejected the claim that the main competition venue was poorly maintained. BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra clarified that Blichfeldt's concerns were directed at training and warm-up areas, especially KD Jadhav Stadium, rather than the principal arena at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. He emphasized that the main arena has been kept clean, dirt-free, and pigeon-free, with many players expressing satisfaction with conditions.

