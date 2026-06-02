Team India ropes in six net bowlers for Afghanistan Test
What's the story
Six net bowlers have joined the Indian team during their preparation for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan. The match is scheduled to take place from June 6 in Mullanpur. The selected net bowlers are Auqib Nabi, Gurjapneet Singh, Prince Yadav, Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari, and Shivang Kumar.
Rising stars
Young fast bowlers included
Among the net bowlers, Auqib Nabi's inclusion is notable as he missed out on selection for the Afghanistan Test. Other young fast bowlers who have been included are Prince Yadav and Tamil Nadu's Gurjapneet Singh. Prince has made a name for himself in the IPL circuit and is also part of India's ODI squad after this one-off Test.
Spin specialists
Spin department's net bowlers
In the spin department, off-spinner Saransh Jain brings experience with 181 wickets in 52 first-class matches for Madhya Pradesh. His teammate, who is yet to make his red-ball debut in domestic cricket, will add left-arm wrist spin to the India nets. UP's Zeeshan Ansari will provide leg-break movement while Shivang Kumar also bowls a wrong 'un.
Information
India's squad for Afghanistan Test
Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Harpreet Brar, Dhruv Jurel.