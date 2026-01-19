Malinda Pushpakumara becomes fourth Sri Lankan to 1,000 FC wickets

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Malinda Pushpakumara has achieved a major milestone by completing 1,000 wickets in First-Class cricket. He is the fourth player from his country to touch the 1,000-wicket mark in First-Class cricket. He achieved the feat playing for Moors Sports Club against Badureliya Sports Club at Colts Cricket Club Ground. Before this match, he had already taken 998 wickets.

Milestone achievement Pushpakumara's journey to 1,000 wickets Pushpakumara's journey to the 1,000-wicket mark came on the third morning of the match. He had already dismissed wicketkeeper Sohan de Livera and was on 999 wickets. The milestone came when he bowled Pasindu Sooriyabandara, making him the fourth Sri Lankan and the 218th bowler overall to achieve this feat, according to Wisden. The other three Sri Lankans are Muthiah Muralidaran (1,374), Rangana Herath (1,080), and Dinuka Hettiarachchi (1,001).

Unmatched achievement Pushpakumara's unique record in red-ball cricket According to Wisden, Pushpakumara has never played First-Class cricket in England. This makes him only the second player from any country to take 1,000 wickets without playing FC in England, after Hettiarachchi. He also has one of the best strike rates among bowlers with over 1,000 wickets. The left-arm spinner was ranked 11th on the all-time list when he reached this milestone.

Do you know? All 10 wickets in an innings Pushpakumara also holds the best innings figures in First-Class cricket on Sri Lankan soil (10/37). In the 2018/19 season, he became the second bowler, after Pramodya Wickramasinghe, to take all ten wickets in an innings.

