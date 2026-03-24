Malinga receives NOC for IPL, other SL players' status uncertain

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has given the green light to Eshan Malinga for participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The right-arm pacer will join his Sunrisers Hyderabad team on Tuesday, as per Cricbuzz. He will be accompanied by fellow Sri Lankan Kamindu Mendis, a left-handed batter who has already received an NOC from SLC.

Pending approvals Hasaranga, Pathirana and Thushara await SLC's decision Unlike Malinga, three other players are still waiting for SLC's approval to play in the upcoming IPL season. These include Nuwan Thushara, Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana. Their participation is still uncertain as Hasaranga and Pathirana have not had a chance to attend the fitness tests on Monday. Pathirana, a KKR signing worth ₹18 crore, is likely to miss part of the season as KKR prefers waiting for his full recovery over seeking a replacement.

Fitness test Thushara's participation hinges on physical performance test Thushara, a 31-year-old pacer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is also awaiting SLC's approval. His participation in IPL 2026 will depend on the results of his physical performance test. The SLC had issued a statement saying, "Nuwan Thushara's eligibility for a No Objection Certificate to participate in the IPL will be subject to the outcome of his physical performance test."

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Clearance update Other SL players cleared by SLC Other Sri Lankan players in the IPL, including Dushmantha Chameera and Pathun Nissanka (both DC), and recently signed Dashun Shanaka (RR), have been cleared by SLC. However, Hasaranga's status as an LSG recruit worth ₹2 crore remains unclear as of now.

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