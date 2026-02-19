Smriti Mandhana completes 4,000 WT20I runs as opener, joins Bates 

Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has added another feather to her cap by completing 4,000 runs as an opener in Women's T20Is. The left-handed batter became just the second player to accomplish this feat after New Zealand's Suzie Bates . Mandhana reached the milestone with her 3rd run in the 2nd WT20I against Australia at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Here are her stats.

Information A knock of 31 in the 2nd WT20I Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 57 runs for the 1st wicket in a chase of 164. After Varma's dismissal, India lost two more quick wickets in the form of Jemimah Rodrigues and Mandhana to be reduced to 71/3 in the 10th over.

Stats 50-plus scores in the format Having opened across 144 WT20I innings, Mandhana has raced to 4,028 runs at an average of just above 30, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, 32 of her 33 50-plus scores in the format, including a solitary ton, have come at the top. While Bates leads this list with 4,435 runs, no other batter has even 3,400 WT20I runs as an opener.

