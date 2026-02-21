Smriti Mandhana slams record 8th WT20I fifty against Australia: Stats 

Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana played a blistering innings of 82 runs in the final match of the Women's T20I series against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. This was her 33rd T20I half-century and eighth against Australia. Notably, she is the player with the most 50+ scores in WT20I cricket against Australia. Let's take a look at Mandhana's innings and stats.

Partnership highlights Mandhana, Rodrigues rescue India with a solid partnership Mandhana scored a brilliant 82 runs off 55 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes along the way. Rodrigues also contributed significantly with her 59 runs off 46 balls, which included four boundaries. The duo shared an impressive 121-run partnership that helped India post a challenging total of 176/6 in their allotted overs. Notably, the two dashers joined forces after Shafali Verma's (19) early dismissal. Mandhana was eventually dismissed in the 17th over.

Statistics Mandhana's WT20I stats against Australia Mandhana made her T20I debut against Australia in 2016 and has since played 29 matches, scoring 860 runs at an average of 33.07 and a strike rate of 124.27. She has scored eight half-centuries with a best score of 83 runs. No other batter has even six 50-plus scores in this regard. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Suzie Bates (1,108) and India's Harmanpreet Kaur (881) have more WT20I runs against the Aussies.

