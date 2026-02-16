T20 World Cup: UAE's Sohaib Khan records second successive half-century
What's the story
Sohaib Khan, the UAE batter, continues his impressive form in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. After scoring a match-winning 51 against Canada in Delhi, Khan tackled the Afghanistan bowlers to complete a fighting half-century on the same ground. His 48-ball 68 powered the UAE to 160/9 in 20 overs. Afghanistan earlier won the toss and elected to field first.
Knock
Sohaib Khan bolsters UAE
Khan came in after Azmatullah Omarzai and Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck with the new ball. Khan joined forces with Alishan Sharafu, adding 84 runs off 57 balls for the third wicket. While Sharafu departed before 100, Khan held his end. With the UAE down to 114/5, Khan hung around with a 37-ball half-century. He eventually fell to Omarzai, scoring 6 fours and 4 sixes.
Stats
A look at his career
As mentioned, Khan scored a half-century in his second successive match. In five T20Is, the UAE batter has raced to 140 runs with a strike rate of 144.32. It is worth noting that Sohaib Khan was born in Gaya, Bihar. He moved to the UAE in 2021 for better opportunities. Notably, Khan made his international debut for the UAE in October 2025.