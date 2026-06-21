Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks records with fastest List A fifty: Details 

Match details

Sooryavanshi breaks Weeratne's record

Sooryavanshi's explosive innings started with a boundary off the first ball from Sri Lanka A's Mohamed Shiraz. He then went on to hit three sixes and two fours in Shiraz's second over, scoring 26 runs in total. His fifth six over long-on took him to his half-century in just 11 balls, breaking the previous record held by Sri Lankan cricketer Kaushalya Weeratne, who scored a 50 in 12 balls for Ragama Cricket Club back in 2005/06.