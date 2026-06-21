Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks records with fastest List A fifty: Details
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the batting sensation from India, has shattered the world record for the fastest half-century in List A cricket. He achieved this remarkable feat during the Tri-Nation Series final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Sunday. The 15-year-old scored his fifty in just 11 balls, breaking a long-standing record that had remained unbroken for nearly two decades. Here are further details.
Match details
Sooryavanshi breaks Weeratne's record
Sooryavanshi's explosive innings started with a boundary off the first ball from Sri Lanka A's Mohamed Shiraz. He then went on to hit three sixes and two fours in Shiraz's second over, scoring 26 runs in total. His fifth six over long-on took him to his half-century in just 11 balls, breaking the previous record held by Sri Lankan cricketer Kaushalya Weeratne, who scored a 50 in 12 balls for Ragama Cricket Club back in 2005/06.
Record details
Sooryavanshi also broke Indian record
Sooryavanshi bettered the Indian record previously held by Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, who smashed a 15-ball fifty against Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. Despite his blistering start, Sooryavanshi fell short of equaling the record for the fastest List A century, which is held by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk at 29 balls. The southpaw fell just six runs short of a hundred, when he was caught at mid-off while trying for a big shot against off-spinner Sahan Arachchige.
Stats
Sooryavanshi falls for 94
The Indian opener walked back after having scored 94 from just 29 deliveries. His stellar knock was laced with 10 fours and eight sixes. This was a much-needed knock from Sooryavanshi's blade as his previous scores in the ongoing tourney were 38, 21, 44, and 14. Meanwhile, the 94 was Sooryavanshi's third 50-plus score in List A cricket (100: 1). Across 13 games, he has raced to 564 runs at an average of 40-plus. His strike rate is a stunning over 162.
Career overview
Sooryavanshi tipped to make senior India debut soon
Sooryavanshi has played just a handful of List A matches since his debut in December 2024. His best score is an impressive 190 for Bihar on the domestic circuit. The young cricketer was part of the India squad for the upcoming T20I tours to Ireland and England as well as the Asian Games. Given his stellar performance over the past year, a national team debut at just 15 seems inevitable.