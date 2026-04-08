Mohammed Shami should play alongside Bumrah: Ganguly backs pacer's return

Former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly has called for the return of pacer Mohammed Shami to the national side. His call comes on the back of Shami's remarkable form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Lucknow Super Giants. He took 2/8 in just four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in his latest outing. Speaking ahead of LSG's match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ganguly stated that Shami's recent performances warrant an immediate comeback to Team India.

Strategic pairing Shami should bowl with Bumrah, says Ganguly Speaking in Kolkata, Ganguly stressed that Shami "should be bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah﻿" in the national team. He said, "He should be bowling at the other end of Jasprit Bumrah, nowhere else. That's how good he is." The former Indian captain praised Shami's recent performance against the Sunrisers, where he bowled four overs for just nine run, dismising Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

Endorsement Ganguly praises Shami's determination and fitness Ganguly also highlighted Shami's incredible Ranji Trophy season for Bengal, where he took an innings eight-wicket haul in the semi-final. The former Board of Control for Cricket in India president lauded Shami's fitness and determination to continue playing in the Ranji Trophy despite the physical demands of fast bowling. "He looks fit and sharp," said Ganguly, adding that after months of consistent bowling, one naturally reaches peak condition.

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