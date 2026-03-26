'Outstanding white-ball captain': Sourav Ganguly praises MS Dhoni

The legendary Sourav Ganguly has once heaped praise on MS Dhoni , calling him one of the best white-ball captains. Speaking at the TV9 WITT Summit 2026, he highlighted the trophies won by Dhoni. "MS Dhoni has won a World Cup, while I have been a runner-up," said Ganguly, referring to India's 2011 World Cup victory and their loss in the 2003 final against Australia.

Captaincy achievements Dhoni won three trophies: Ganguly Ganguly highlighted Dhoni's unique achievement of leading India to three major ICC titles: the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. "He has led India in three World Cups," Ganguly said. "But MS Dhoni has won the World Cup, and I would say he was an outstanding white-ball captain." It is worth noting that Dhoni remains the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies.

Inspirational rise Dhoni's journey from small town Ganguly also took pride in Dhoni's journey from Jharkhand, a state that was largely ignored by national selectors. He said, "I am proud that he came from a small place like Jharkhand. Before him, not many players from there represented the country." The former captain added that Dhoni's success has inspired a new generation of cricketers such as Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Advertisement

Shared experiences Ganguly played under Dhoni Ganguly also had a personal connection with Dhoni's journey as he played 12 internationals under his captaincy, scoring 530 runs at an average of 40.76. The former captain made his comeback under Rahul Dravid in 2006 and played for two more years, with Dhoni at the helm. Notably, Dhoni led India in Ganguly's farewell Test in November 2008. It was the Nagpur Test against Australia, and Dhoni let Ganguly lead in the final moments to honor him.

Advertisement