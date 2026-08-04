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SA20: Sourav Ganguly's role in bolstering Pretoria Capitals hailed
Maharaj praises Ganguly's contribution to team culture

SA20: Sourav Ganguly's role in bolstering Pretoria Capitals hailed

By Parth Dhall
Aug 04, 2026
10:30 am
What's the story

Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj has praised Indian legend Sourav Ganguly for his contribution to the team's culture in the SA20. After taking over as head coach last year, Ganguly's efforts were instrumental in shaping a positive environment within the squad. Maharaj emphasized the importance of creating a strong team culture in such tournaments and credited Ganguly for his "amazing" job.

Squad unity

Maharaj on team bonding

In an official release, Maharaj highlighted the importance of team bonding and shared experiences during the tournament.

He said, "Often during the competition, when we weren't playing, we'd get in the team room, have dinner together, watch other games and chat cricket."

This camaraderie created a vibrant atmosphere within the camp that Maharaj was privileged to be part of.

He hopes these values will continue to shape Pretoria Capitals for years to come.

Coaching legacy

Ganguly's coaching experience

Ganguly, who has previously served as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took on his first coaching assignment with Pretoria Capitals last year.

He had also worked as an advisor and team director with Delhi Capitals in two separate stints.

The next edition of SA20 will start in January 2027, with Pretoria Capitals facing Sunrisers Eastern Cape again.

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Information

PC finished as runners-up

The Capitals were the 2025-26 SA20 runners-up after losing the final to Sunrisers Eastern Cape. PC earlier finished second after winning five of their 10 games, accumulating 24 points (NRR: +0.218).

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Information

Ganguly's leadership instincts

Meanwhile, Ganguly's leadership instincts have followed him since his playing days. The 54-year-old is one of India's greatest captains and is also credited with manufacturing several match-winners.

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