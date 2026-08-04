SA20: Sourav Ganguly's role in bolstering Pretoria Capitals hailed

In an official release, Maharaj highlighted the importance of team bonding and shared experiences during the tournament.

He said, "Often during the competition, when we weren't playing, we'd get in the team room, have dinner together, watch other games and chat cricket."

This camaraderie created a vibrant atmosphere within the camp that Maharaj was privileged to be part of.

He hopes these values will continue to shape Pretoria Capitals for years to come.