ICC Women's T20I Rankings: India's Shree Charani makes history

Charani was the star of the final, picking up four wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. She ended the tournament with 12 wickets.

The pacer has now made history, becoming the first Indian bowler to cross the 800-point barrier in ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Her rating of 802 points is only behind Australia's Megan Schutt (806). England's Sophie Ecclestone is the only other bowler to tally 800-plus rating points.