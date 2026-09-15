ICC Women's T20I Rankings: India's Shree Charani makes history
What's the story
India's recent Asia Cup triumph helped several players rise in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India clinched its eighth Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai. It was a concerted effort, with Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Sree Charani playing key roles. Charani, the top-ranked bowler, crossed the 800-point mark atop the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings.
Milestone
First Indian bowler to cross 800-point mark
Charani was the star of the final, picking up four wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. She ended the tournament with 12 wickets.
The pacer has now made history, becoming the first Indian bowler to cross the 800-point barrier in ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.
Her rating of 802 points is only behind Australia's Megan Schutt (806). England's Sophie Ecclestone is the only other bowler to tally 800-plus rating points.
Rise
Deepti Sharma moves to second
Following her stellar performance at the Asia Cup, where she took 14 wickets including a spell of 3/19 in the final, Deepti Sharma also moved up four places to second on the T20I bowlers' list.
She is now Charani's closest competitor in this ranking with 729 points.
The next four spots are occupied by England players - Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, and Linsey Smith.
Batting ascent
Shafali Verma gains spots
In the latest update for T20I batters, Shafali Verma has moved up one spot to sixth.
This comes after her impressive performance at the Asia Cup, where she scored a tournament-best 236 runs at an average of 47.20. She was the Player of the Final, having scored 68 (39) and taken 1/23.
The achievement also helped her gain five places in the WT20I all-rounders rankings, taking her to 15th position.