IPL 2026: SRH sign Gerald Coetzee as replacement for Payne

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed South African pacer Gerald Coetzee as an injury replacement for David Payne in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Payne was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury after playing two matches for SRH and picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 14. Coetzee will join SRH for ₹2 crore, according to an official IPL statement.

Player profile Coetzee has played for two IPL franchises Coetzee has previously played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL, taking 15 wickets in 14 matches. His best season was with MI in IPL 2024, where he took 13 wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 10.18. The 25-year-old has also played four Tests, 14 ODIs, and 18 T20Is internationally, picking up a total of 67 wickets across all formats.

Information Here are his T20 numbers Coming to his T20 numbers, the 25-year-old Coetzee has claimed 109 wickets from 85 matches at 22.99. The tally includes five four-wicket hauls and an economy of 8.74. 22 of his scalps have come in 18 T20Is for South Africa (ER: 9.24).

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