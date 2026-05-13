IPL: A look at Sunrisers Hyderabad's sub-100 totals

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a massive defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. They perished for 86 in 14.5 overs while chasing 169. This marked their biggest defeat in the IPL (by runs). SRH also recorded their lowest all-out total in IPL history. On this note, here's a look at SRH's sub-100 IPL scores.

#1 86 vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2026 As mentioned, SRH's star-studded batting line-up suffered an appalling collapse against the Titans in Ahmedabad. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada rocked their top order on a seam-friendly track, while Jason Holder cleaned up the middle order with three wickets. Skipper Pat Cummins was SRH's top-scorer (19 off 9 balls). Only three other batters scored in double figures.

Do you know? SRH's biggest defeat margin Against the Titans, SRH also recorded their biggest defeat margin (by runs) in IPL history (82). The previous biggest was 80 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata last season.

Advertisement