Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in 3rd T20I, lose series 1-2
What's the story
Sri Lanka earned a consolation win against Pakistan to conclude the three-match series in Rawalpindi. After losing the first two games, the Lankans thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets. They restricted Pakistan to 168/8 before chasing down the total in 17.1 overs. While Kusal Mendis (87) and Kamindu Mendis (40) starred with unbeaten knocks, Dasun Shanaka earlier took three wickets. Here are the key stats.
Innings
Pakistan struggle before acing death overs
Pakistan, asked to bat, had a decent start, with Farhan and Fakhar Zaman adding 34 runs in three overs. However, Zaman's dismissal in the fourth over turned the tide.
A struggling Pakistan side was down to 86/5 in 11.5 overs. Farhan and Minhas then led Pakistan's recovery, adding 66 runs (37 balls).
The former smacked a 47-ball 76 (7 fours and 3 sixes), while Minhas's unbeaten 34 (20) had 2 fours and 2 sixes.
Numbers
Third successive fifty; 1,500 runs
According to Cricinfo, this was Farhan's third successive T20I fifty, as he scored 89 and 73 in the first two games.
The Pakistan opener now has 13 half-centuries and 2 tons in the format.
Playing his 51st T20I (50 innings), Farhan has raced to 1,554 runs at an average of 32.37. His strike rate is nearly 140 (139.49).
Information
Farhan vs Sri Lanka
Farhan has an incredible T20I record against Sri Lanka. As per Cricinfo, he now has 534 runs from 10 games at 59.33 against the Lankans. His tally includes a ton, 5 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 158.92.
Information
Match's standout bowler
Pakistan were eyeing a recovery at 67/3 when Shanaka struck in successive overs. Dismissing Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, and Mohammad Imran Randhawa, the Lankan seamer finished with 3/21 in four overs. Nuwan Thushara and Eshan Malinga also took two wickets for the Lankans.
Milestone
Shanaka completes 50 T20I wickets
According to Cricinfo, Shanaka completed 50 wickets in T20I cricket.
In 140 T20Is (81 innings), the star all-rounder has 50 wickets at an average of 25.52. His economy rate reads 8.29, with his best returns being 3/16.
Overall, Shanaka has over 120 wickets in T20 cricket.
The all-rounder, who didn't bat in SL's win, also has over 2,000 T20I runs.
Chase
Kusal makes the chase one-sided
In the second innings, Pakistan found an early breakthrough, with Mohammad Imran dismissing Lahiru Udara.
However, Kusal and Sineth Jayawardena added 59 runs to steady the ship.
The latter's dismissal didn't impact the chase as Kusal and Kamindu Mendis got them home. The duo stitched an unbeaten 98-run stand.
Kusal finished with an unbeaten 87 off 48 balls (9 fours and 4 sixes).
Numbers
Kusal's 21st T20I fifty
Kusal raced to his 21st half-century in T20I cricket. However, it was his maiden 50-plus score as Sri Lanka's captain.
The Lankan skipper now has 2,791 runs from 112 T20Is at an average of 26.58. This includes a strike rate of 130.78.
This was also his maiden T20I half-century against Pakistan in 11 innings.
Kusal already has four T20I fifties in 2026.