SLC announces 2026/27 player contracts; seven uncapped cricketers included
What's the story
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the national player contracts for the 2026/27 season. A total of 46 players have been selected for this one-year cycle, effective from April 1 this year to March 31, 2027. The players have been divided into six categories - A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, and a Central Contract category - based on their performance and fitness levels.
Retention
Senior players dominate the contracted list
The 46-member list of contracted players includes several senior and marquee cricketers. Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, and Charith Asalanka are some of the prominent names on the list. Key bowlers such as Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, and Prabath Jayasuriya have also been retained to ensure continuity in the national team's core squad for the upcoming international season.
New inductees
Seven uncapped players receive national contracts
A major highlight of the 2026/27 contract list is the induction of seven players who will be receiving their maiden national contracts. The new entrants are Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Isitha Wijesundera, Wanuja Sahan, Dilum Sudeera, and Tharindu Rathnayake. Their inclusion marks a significant step in SLC's efforts to nurture young talent and ensure a bright future for Sri Lankan cricket.