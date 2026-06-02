SLC announces 2026/27 player contracts; seven uncapped cricketers included

Retention

Senior players dominate the contracted list

The 46-member list of contracted players includes several senior and marquee cricketers. Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, and Charith Asalanka are some of the prominent names on the list. Key bowlers such as Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, and Prabath Jayasuriya have also been retained to ensure continuity in the national team's core squad for the upcoming international season.