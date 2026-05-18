India to play two Tests against Sri Lanka in August 

The upcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and India is scheduled to take place in the second half of August. Although the exact dates for the two matches are yet to be confirmed, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has proposed a two-week window from August 15 to 27. This series will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Schedule details Lanka Premier League concludes on August 9 The two-match Test series will be played after the conclusion of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on August 9. The proposed window has been communicated to all stakeholders involved in this series, including the Indian team. However, there is still no confirmation regarding the three Twenty20 Internationals that were supposed to be added to this tour.

Administrative changes BCCI secretary in Sri Lanka for talks BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is in Sri Lanka as part of an International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation to assess the situation at SLC, which was recently dissolved by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's government. The government has now appointed an interim body, the Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee. There are chances that members of this committee could discuss the proposed series with Saikia during his visit.

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Potential conflicts India have a packed schedule in September The proposed series of three games was initially suggested as a fundraiser for last November's Cyclone Ditwah victims. However, scheduling these matches could be difficult as September is already packed for the Indian teams with a six-match white-ball series in Bangladesh (three ODIs and three T20Is). Saikia did not confirm if the Bangladesh series will go ahead but hinted that immediate fixtures should take precedence.

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