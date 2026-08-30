Why Sri Lanka lost Women's 2027 Champions Trophy hosting rights
What's the story
Sri Lanka has been stripped of its hosting rights for the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy in 2027. The six-team tournament, originally scheduled to be held from February 14 to 28 next year, will now take place at a different venue. The decision comes amid ongoing concerns over the governance of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), overseen by a government-appointed Transformation Committee.
Governance issues
ICC mandates independent boards
The government-appointed Transformation Committee has been overseeing proposed reforms to SLC's structure and constitution.
However, this arrangement has put the SLC at odds with ICC's long-standing requirement that its member boards operate independently without government interference.
Prakash Shaffter, Secretary of the SLC Transformation Committee, confirmed to Sunday Times that Sri Lanka had lost the tournament.
He said, "Yes, it has been moved out of Sri Lanka."
Election demands
ICC demands elections
Despite the Transformation Committee's efforts, the ICC has continued to push for elections and a return to an elected cricket board.
SLC representatives have also been barred from participating in ICC Board meetings since the committee took over.
At its July meetings, the ICC reiterated its demand for elections to be held as soon as possible.
Consequences
Loss of hosting rights
The loss of the Women's Champions Trophy hosting rights could have far-reaching implications for Sri Lankan cricket.
Hosting a global ICC event brings teams, officials, broadcast crews, and spectators into the country, generating revenue for the cricket board as well as businesses related to travel, accommodation, and tourism.
However, it remains unclear what this switch will mean for Sri Lanka's place in the tournament itself.
Qualification concerns
What about Sri Lanka's place in the tournament?
The inaugural Women's Champions Trophy is set to feature six teams.
The original qualification plan involved the top-ranked teams and the host nation.
However, with Sri Lanka currently ranked sixth, a change of host could complicate this process, especially if awarded to a country outside these positions.
The ICC has not announced any revised qualification mechanism yet, leaving Sri Lanka's tournament status uncertain for now.