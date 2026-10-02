SL announce squad for Pakistan T20Is, Mendis makes comeback
What's the story
Sri Lanka have announced a 15-member squad for the T20I series against Pakistan, with skipper Kusal Mendis making a comeback. Mendis had missed the recent England tour due to a hamstring injury. He will take over from Charith Asalanka, who captained in his absence. The team has made six changes from the one that suffered a 3-0 defeat in England's T20I series. Meanwhile, the three T20Is will be played in Rawalpindi on October 9, 11 and 13.
Squad changes
Nissanka and Hasaranga ruled out
Opener Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga have been ruled out due to injuries.
Hasaranga suffered lower-back pain during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against England last month. He has now been ruled out of the T20Is against Pakistan.
Pavan Rathnayake has also been left out after filling in for Mendis in England.
Fresh faces
Wickramasinghe, Arachchige added to the squad
The Sri Lankan team has also added Chamindu Wickramasinghe, who made his T20I debut against India in 2024 but has just three caps to his name so far.
His last outing came in early 2025 in New Zealand.
Middle-order batter Sahan Arachchige has been selected after a strong LPL season where he scored 240 runs at an average of 34.27 and a strike rate of 147.23.
Rising stars
Sineth Jayawardena gets T20I call-up
21-year-old top-order batter Sineth Jayawardena has also been given a T20I call-up, despite not having played in the LPL.
He had scored back-to-back centuries in List A and T20 format on the domestic circuit last month.
Spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has also been included, while fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera's inclusion is subject to fitness.
Information
Sri Lanka's T20I Squad
Sri Lanka T20I Squad: Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Kusal Mendis (captain), Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera.