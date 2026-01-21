Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the team despite being removed from T20I captaincy (Image source: X/@cricketcomau)

Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in England ODI series

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:21 pm Jan 21, 202602:21 pm

What's the story

Team Sri Lanka has announced its ODI squad for the upcoming series against England, starting January 22. Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the team despite being removed from T20I captaincy ahead of next month's T20 World Cup. The selectors have also recalled Dushmantha Chameera and Dhananjaya de Silva after their absence in recent ODIs. Here are further details.