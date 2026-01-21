Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in England ODI series
What's the story
Team Sri Lanka has announced its ODI squad for the upcoming series against England, starting January 22. Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the team despite being removed from T20I captaincy ahead of next month's T20 World Cup. The selectors have also recalled Dushmantha Chameera and Dhananjaya de Silva after their absence in recent ODIs. Here are further details.
Team dynamics
Asalanka's return and squad composition
Asalanka had cut short Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan midway due to illness. However, he is now fit to lead the side again. The ODI squad features a strong top order with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, while Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kamindu Mendis provide stability in the middle. Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, and Dhananjaya de Silva are all-rounders who offer flexibility to the team composition.
Bowling strength
Sri Lanka's bowling attack for the ODI series
The bowling department of the ODI squad includes spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay, along with pacers Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Milan Rathnayake, and Eshan Malinga. This well-rounded team will be looking to put up a strong performance against England in the three-match ODI series starting on January 22 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Information
A look at the squad
Sri Lanka's ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga.