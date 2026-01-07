T20 World Cup: Vikram Rathour joins SL as batting coach
What's the story
Former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour has been appointed as the batting coach of the Sri Lankan national team. The decision, as confirmed by the Sri Lankan journalist Rex Clementine, comes ahead of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Rathour served as India's batting coach during Rahul Dravid's tenure and was part of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2024.
Strategic appointment
Role in Sri Lanka's preparation for T20 World Cup
Rathour is expected to join the Sri Lankan team by January 15, as they gear up for the T20 World Cup. The Lankan board has already announced its preliminary squad. The side will play a three-match T20I series against Pakistan from January 7. This series is part of their final preparations ahead of the global event.
Team composition
Sri Lanka's preliminary squad for T20 World Cup
Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, and Traveen Mathew.
Career
A look at Rathour's career
Rathour had a five-year stint with the Indian men's team, which ended with the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. Notably, Rathour also joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) as their batting coach that year. He was earlier part of the coaching setup at Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 56-year-old represented India as a top-order batter in six Tests and seven ODIs between 1996 and 1997.