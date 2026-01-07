T20 World Cup: Vikram Rathour joins SL as batting coach 

Rathour is expected to join the Sri Lankan team by January 15, as they gear up for the T20 World Cup. The Lankan board has already announced its preliminary squad. The side will play a three-match T20I series against Pakistan from January 7. This series is part of their final preparations ahead of the global event.

Career

A look at Rathour's career

Rathour had a five-year stint with the Indian men's team, which ended with the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. Notably, Rathour also joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) as their batting coach that year. He was earlier part of the coaching setup at Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 56-year-old represented India as a top-order batter in six Tests and seven ODIs between 1996 and 1997.