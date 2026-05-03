Sri Lanka set for first West Indies tour since 2021
What's the story
The Sri Lanka cricket team is set to tour the West Indies for the first time in five years. The three-legged series, starting June 3, will feature two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. It will kick off with an ODI 3 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. Sri Lanka will also play a four-day warm-up game from June 18 in Antigua.
Itinerary details
Schedule: SL tour of WI, 2026
After the first ODI on June 3, Sri Lanka will play two more ODIs on June 6 and 8 at Sabina Park. The Test matches will be held later in the month, with the first one starting on June 25 and the second on July 3. Both Tests are scheduled to take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
Historical context
Last meeting in the Caribbean (2021)
Sri Lanka last toured the West Indies in 2021, when they drew both Test matches. Later that year, the West Indies visited Sri Lanka for two Tests, which were won by the hosts. Overall, the two sides last met in the three-match ODI series in October 2024. Hosts Sri Lanka won that series 2-1.