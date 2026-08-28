India's spin attack bowled 12 no-balls in Colombo Test: Stats

As many as six no-balls were delivered across 89.4 overs in Sri Lanka's first innings.

Three of them were by veteran left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Debutant off-spinner Saransh Jain overstepped twice as pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled the other no-ball.

In the third innings, the number went to seven no-balls across 154 overs.

Five of them were by Saransh, while left-arm spinners Manav Suthar and Jadeja erred once.