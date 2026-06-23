'Give players a month's break...': Sunil Gavaskar to BCCI
What's the story
The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to prioritize player welfare. In his recent column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar suggested that centrally contracted cricketers should be given at least one month of uninterrupted rest every year. His comments came after India's 3-0 ODI series victory over Afghanistan, a series that closely followed the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Support for developing nations
Physical and mental well-being of players
Gavaskar acknowledged the BCCI's role in helping developing cricket nations like Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka through bilateral series. However, he stressed that the physical and mental well-being of Indian players should not be compromised due to a busy international schedule. He wrote in his Mid-Day column, "However, our cricketers' health and fitness are also crucial and there should be a clear month's rest for our players in the year."
Information
Afghanistan series follows IPL 2026 final
The 2026 IPL edition concluded on May 31, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru beating Gujarat Titans. Within six days of it, India were playing a one-off Test against Afghanistan in scorching heat. This was followed by a three-match ODI series.
Workload concerns
Resting senior players
Gavaskar also questioned the growing trend of workload management, saying India should field its best possible side whenever they can. He said, "When India is playing, then the best team must play, unless there are injuries of course." The former cricketer stressed on the importance of maintaining a balance between player rotation and preserving the integrity of international caps.
Rest advocacy
Elite players need time to recover
Gavaskar also highlighted the need for elite players to get enough time to recover. He said, "Yes, by all means have 'A' team and U-19 matches so that young players get the opportunity and the experience, but please spare our elite players." The former opener also suggested that this year's schedule can't be changed but advocated for a month-long break next year, considering IPL's early start and finish.