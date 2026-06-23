'Give players a month's break...': Sunil Gavaskar to BCCI

Rest advocacy

Elite players need time to recover

Gavaskar also highlighted the need for elite players to get enough time to recover. He said, "Yes, by all means have 'A' team and U-19 matches so that young players get the opportunity and the experience, but please spare our elite players." The former opener also suggested that this year's schedule can't be changed but advocated for a month-long break next year, considering IPL's early start and finish.