'Give Shreyas Iyer time to settle down': Sunil Gavaskar

Patience advised

Gavaskar stresses need for patience

In a recent interaction with The Hindu, Gavaskar stressed the need for patience as Iyer adjusts to his new role. He said, "With any new relationship, there will always be just a little time taken for the support staff and the players to understand what is expected of them." The cricketing legend also highlighted Iyer's successful captaincy record in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but acknowledged that leading at an international level is a different ball game altogether.