'Give Shreyas Iyer time to settle down': Sunil Gavaskar
What's the story
After India's embarrassing and historic series defeat to Ireland, legend Sunil Gavaskar has come out in support of Shreyas Iyer, the side's newly appointed T20I captain. The 31-year-old started his tenure on a disappointing note, with India losing their first-ever T20I to Ireland. It soon turned into a 2-0 series sweep for Ireland. Gavaskar believes that Iyer should be given some time to adjust to his new role and lead the team effectively.
Patience advised
Gavaskar stresses need for patience
In a recent interaction with The Hindu, Gavaskar stressed the need for patience as Iyer adjusts to his new role. He said, "With any new relationship, there will always be just a little time taken for the support staff and the players to understand what is expected of them." The cricketing legend also highlighted Iyer's successful captaincy record in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but acknowledged that leading at an international level is a different ball game altogether.
Information
First-ever loss to Ireland across formats
India, who recently parted ways with their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup-winning skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, recorded their first-ever international series loss against Ireland. Ireland won the T20I series opener by 34 runs and clinched the second one by just one run.
Debut suggestion
Gavaskar backs Sooryavanshi for T20I debut
Gavaskar also suggested that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be given a chance to debut in India's first T20I against England. He said, "I am hoping he plays the first game. Because it will be the start of a new series." The former captain believes that if Sooryavanshi can give his team a good start, it would be the best way to bounce back from their loss in Ireland.