'Some players think..': Sunil Gavaskar slams overseas IPL stars 

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season approaches, uncertainty looms over the participation of some international players. Sunil Gavaskar , a former Indian cricket captain and current IPL commentator, has urged franchises to take a hard stance on this issue. He believes that certain overseas players are taking "Indian hospitality" for granted and should be dropped from their respective teams if they arrive late without valid reasons.

Frustration Franchises go out of the way to accommodate overseas players Gavaskar expressed his concerns in a column for Sportstar, saying some overseas players are not going to be available for non-injury and personal reasons. "There is also the usual taking-the-franchise-for-granted issue with some overseas players, who are not going to be available for non-injury and personal reasons," he wrote. Gavaskar wrote that it's the Indian way and hospitality, which is often misunderstood as a right by some.

Tough stance Franchise owners must get tough, drop these players: Gavaskar Gavaskar further stressed that unless franchise owners start getting tough and dropping these players, they will be hampered in their efforts to win the title. He said all the planning in forming a squad goes out of the window when players decide to come whenever they want. The likes of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins are among those expected to join IPL 2026 late due to fitness concerns.

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