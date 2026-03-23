'Some players think..': Sunil Gavaskar slams overseas IPL stars
What's the story
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season approaches, uncertainty looms over the participation of some international players. Sunil Gavaskar, a former Indian cricket captain and current IPL commentator, has urged franchises to take a hard stance on this issue. He believes that certain overseas players are taking "Indian hospitality" for granted and should be dropped from their respective teams if they arrive late without valid reasons.
Frustration
Franchises go out of the way to accommodate overseas players
Gavaskar expressed his concerns in a column for Sportstar, saying some overseas players are not going to be available for non-injury and personal reasons. "There is also the usual taking-the-franchise-for-granted issue with some overseas players, who are not going to be available for non-injury and personal reasons," he wrote. Gavaskar wrote that it's the Indian way and hospitality, which is often misunderstood as a right by some.
Tough stance
Franchise owners must get tough, drop these players: Gavaskar
Gavaskar further stressed that unless franchise owners start getting tough and dropping these players, they will be hampered in their efforts to win the title. He said all the planning in forming a squad goes out of the window when players decide to come whenever they want. The likes of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins are among those expected to join IPL 2026 late due to fitness concerns.
Optimism
IPL 2026 season starts on March 28
Despite his concerns over late arrivals, Gavaskar remains hopeful about the upcoming season. "Still, it promises to be the tournament that even the carpers secretly keep a tab on, and one where the evenings until 31 May will be like hardly ever seen before," he said. The 19th edition of IPL is set to kick off on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.