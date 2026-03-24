Sunil Narine: Decoding his all-round IPL stats at Eden Gardens
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stalwart Sunil Narine is among the best all-rounders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. In fact, he is among just the three players to score over 400 runs and take more than 15 wickets in a single season, having accomplished the double in IPL 2024. Narine has particularly been brilliant at Eden Gardens - KKR's home ground. On this note, we look at his stellar numbers at the Eden Gardens.
Bowling numbers
72 wickets at the venue
Narine has a sound record at Eden Gardens. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 72 wickets from 66 matches at an average of 22.47. No other bowler has taken more IPL wickets at a venue. The spinner's economy rate at the ground is 6.53 - the second-best among bowlers with 30-plus wickets at a venue (IPL). He is only behind Ravichandran Ashwin, whose economy at Chennai's Chidambaram Stadium is 6.42.
Unique achievement
Only bowler with this feat
In addition to a fifer at Eden Gardens, Narine has three four-fers here. He is the only bowler in IPL history with more than three four-plus wicket-hauls at a ground. With the bat, Narine has scored 698 IPL runs at the venue at 17.89 - the fifth-most for any player (100: 1, 50s: 2). The southpaw's strike rate of 163.46 is only second to Andre Russell's 189.17 among batters with at least 500 runs at this ground.
Information
Only all-rounder with this double
Narine is the only all-rounder to score 500-plus runs and take 50-plus wickets at a venue in IPL. He is also the only player in the tournament's history with both, a century and a fifer.
Career highlights
A look at his overall IPL numbers
Narine made his IPL debut in 2012 and has since become KKR's highest wicket-taker and third-highest overall. He has taken 192 wickets at an average of 25.63 across 189 matches, including seven four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul. Narine is the only bowler to claim 100-plus IPL wickets at a sub-seven economy rate (6.7). The spinner has also scored 1,780 runs with a strike rate of 166.51, including one century and seven half-centuries (Average: 17.62).