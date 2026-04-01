Sunil Narine completes 200 T20 wickets on Indian soil: Stats
What's the story
Sunil Narine made history by becoming the first overseas player to take 200 wickets in T20 matches played in India. The landmark achievement came during an IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Narine achieved this feat after dismissing LSG's Mohammed Shami on the last ball of his spell. He picked 1/13 from his 4 overs. However, it wasn't enough as LSG beat KKR by three wickets.
Numbers
An average of 23.21 in T20s on Indian soil
Narine's journey in T20 cricket on Indian soil has been nothing short of remarkable. He has played for KKR and Trinidad & Tobago during this time on Indian soil. As per ESPNcricinfo, from 183 matches, Narine has 200 scalps at 23.21. His economy rate is 6.62. Narine owns 7 four-fers and a five-wicket haul.
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IPL: 167 wickets in India for Narine
Narine, who owns 194 wickets in the IPL, has claimed a tally of 167 in India from 167 matches. He averages 26.02 with one five-wicket haul and a 5 four-fers.
Information
Remaining 33 scalps have come in Champions League T20
In 14 Champions League Twenty20 matches in India, Narine picked 33 wickets for KKR and T&T. Meanwhile, the ace spinner was the top wicket-taker overall in the defunct league. He claimed 39 scalps from 20 matches at 9.20.
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Narine owns 615 scalps in T20s
From 586 matches overall in T20s, Narine has picked 615 wickets at 22.26 from 576 innings. His economy rate is 6.17. He owns one five-wicket haul and 12 four-fers.