Narine has 200 scalps in T20s on Indian soil (Image Source: X/@KKRiders)

Sunil Narine completes 200 T20 wickets on Indian soil: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:26 am Apr 10, 202612:26 am

What's the story

﻿Sunil Narine made history by becoming the first overseas player to take 200 wickets in T20 matches played in India. The landmark achievement came during an IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Narine achieved this feat after dismissing LSG's Mohammed Shami on the last ball of his spell. He picked 1/13 from his 4 overs. However, it wasn't enough as LSG beat KKR by three wickets.