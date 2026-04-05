All eyes will be on KKR ace Sunil Narine, who will be wanting to weave his magic

How has Sunil Narine performed against Punjab Kings (IPL)? Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:57 pm Apr 05, 202607:57 pm

What's the story

After losing their first two games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are aiming to bounce back. Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR face an in-form Punjab Kings in Match 12 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium on April 6. All eyes will be on KKR ace Sunil Narine, who will be wanting to weave his magic. Here are further details.