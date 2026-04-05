How has Sunil Narine performed against Punjab Kings (IPL)? Stats
What's the story
After losing their first two games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are aiming to bounce back. Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR face an in-form Punjab Kings in Match 12 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium on April 6. All eyes will be on KKR ace Sunil Narine, who will be wanting to weave his magic. Here are further details.
Vs PBKS
Narine owns 36 scalps against PBKS
In 27 IPL matches against Punjab Kings, Narine has picked up a total of 36 wickets at an average of 20.27. His economy rate is 7.02, as per ESPNcricinfo. Narine has claimed one four-fer and a five-wicket haul. He is the most successful bowlers against PBKS. At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Narine has picked 12 wickets from 10 matches at 20.50 (ER: 6.64).
Numbers
What are Narine's overall bowling numbers in IPL?
Overall, Narine has picked up a whopping 193 wickets from 191 appearances (189 innings) at 25.86. He has a sound economy rate of 6.82. He owns 7 four-fers and a five-wicket haul. At Eden Gardens Stadium, he has dished out 72 scalps from 67 matches at 23.01. His economy rate is 6.58. He has three four-fers and a five-wicket haul.