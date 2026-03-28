IPL: Sunil Narine owns third-most T20 wickets vs MI
What's the story
The second match of IPL 2026 will see Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match promises to be an exciting contest as both teams have a rich history in the tournament. Eyes will be on mystery spinner Sunil Narine, who has enjoyed operating against MI in the past. On this note, let's decode his numbers against them.
Stats
Narine only behind Mohit, Bravo
As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine has scalped a total of 31 wickets across 26 T20 matches against MI at 21.48. Five of Narine's wickets against MI have come in the now-defunct Champions League. The spinner is only behind Dwayne Bravo (35) and Mohit Sharma (33) in terms of bowlers with the most scalps against the Mumbai-based team. Meanwhile, Narine's economy rate of 6.64 is only second to Rashid Khan's 6.11 among bowlers with at least 10 wickets against MI.
Elite list
Narine belongs to this list
Narine has two four-wicket hauls against MI. This makes him one of the only three bowlers with multiple hauls of four wickets or more against the five-time champions. The KKR star shares this position with Mohit and Harshal Patel, who both own a four-fer and a fifer in this regard. 12 of Narine's wickets against MI have come in 10 matches at the Wankhede at an economy of 7.77 (4W: 1).
Rohit vs Narine
Dominance versus Rohit Sharma
Narine has given a hard time to MI's batting ace Rohit Sharma. The former has dismissed Rohit eight times in the IPL. This is the most a bowler has dismissed a particular batter in the competition's history. Across 21 innings, Rohit has managed to score just 141 runs off 134 balls against Narine at a strike rate of 106.71.
Career
Third-most wickets in IPL
Narine made his IPL debut in 2012 and has since become KKR's highest wicket-taker and third-highest overall. He has taken 192 wickets at an average of 25.63 across 189 matches, including seven four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul. Narine is the only bowler to claim 100-plus IPL wickets at a sub-seven economy rate (6.7). The spinner has also scored 1,780 runs with a strike rate of 166.51, including one century and seven half-centuries (Average: 17.62).