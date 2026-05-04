Suryakumar Yadav completes 4,500 runs in IPL: Key stats

Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav has achieved a major milestone by completing 4,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The landmark was reached with his sixth run during the IPL 2026 affair against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. With this, Suryakumar has become the 15th player to enter the exclusive club of players with over 4,500 IPL runs. While leading MI in Hardik Pandya's absence, SKY made a seven-ball 12 in the game.

Career highlights Highest strike-rate among Indians As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has raced to 4,506 runs from 176 IPL games, scoring two centuries and 30 half-centuries along the way. His strike-rate of 148.51 is the highest among Indians with more than 4,500 runs in IPL history. Overall, only AB de Villiers (151.68) and Chris Gayle (148.96) have better strike rates in this regard. Meanwhile, SKY averages 33.87 in the league.

Career progression A look at his IPL journey Suryakumar began his IPL career with MI in 2012 but only played one game. After missing the entire 2013 season, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the next four editions. He returned to MI during the IPL 2018 mega auction and has been a key player ever since. SKY's brilliant run in IPL 2025 earned him the Player-of-the-Tournament award.

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Record-breaking feats Notable records of Suryakumar in IPL In 2024, Suryakumar became the second player to score multiple centuries for MI in IPL history. Last season, the dasher became the first player to score over 700 runs for MI in a season (717 runs at an average of 65.18). IPL 2025 also saw SKY score over 25 runs in all 16 innings, a record for a batter in a T20 tournament.

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