IPL: Suryakumar Yadav becomes second batter with this T20 milestone 

Mumbai Indians dasher Suryakumar Yadav has become just the second batter in T20 history to complete 2,000 runs at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. The right-handed batter reached the milestone with his ninth run in the 2026 Indian Premier League affair against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. While leading MI in Hardik Pandya's absence, SKY made a seven-ball 12 in the game.

Elite list SKY owns the best strike rate at Wankhede As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY took 64 innings and 65 games to complete 2,000 T20 runs (now 2,003) at the Wankhede. His average of 39.27 here is the fourth-best among batters with at least 600 runs at the venue. However, Suryakumar has the best strike rate in this regard (159.09). The veteran has recorded 15 fifties and a couple of hundreds at the venue.

Information SKY only second to Rohit Rohit Sharma (2,850) is the only batter with more T20 runs at Wankhede than SKY. No other batter besides two has even touched the 1,300-run mark. Rohit (21) and Suryakumar (17) also happen to be the only batters with more than 10 50-plus scores here.

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Tons SKY also belongs to this list SKY has tallied two T20 hundreds at the Wankhede - both in IPL. KL Rahul and Sanju Samson are the only other batters with multiple T20 tons here (2). However, SKY is the only batter to have tallied multiple hundreds at the venue while operating at three or lower. This puts the batter in a league of his own.

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IPL SKY's IPL stats at Wankhede Having played 45 IPL games at Wankhede, SKY has scored 1,496 runs. Rohit (2,632) is again the only batter ahead of Suryakumar in terms of runs here. The latter averages a fine 39.36 here with his strike rate being 163.31 (100s 2, 50s: 11).