Suryakumar Yadav becomes fourth Indian with 9,000 T20 runs: Stats

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has completed 9,000 runs in Men's T20 cricket. Suryakumar, who leads India in the shortest format, reached the landmark in the 1st T20I against New Zealand at Nagpur's VCA Stadium. The 35-year-old touched the mark with his 25th run of the match. He is now the fourth Indian to have completed 9,000 T20 runs. Here are the key stats.

Milestone Suryakumar joins these veterans As mentioned, Suryakumar became the fourth Indian to touch the 9,000-run mark in T20 cricket. He joined veteran batters Virat Kohli (13,543), Rohit Sharma (12,248), and Shikhar Dhawan (9,797) on this elite list. According to ESPNcricinfo, only one other Indian has scored 8,500-plus runs in the format - Suresh Raina (8,654). Suryakumar, one of the most explosive batters, owns 6 tons and 59 half-centuries.

India Third-most T20I runs for India With 2,800-plus runs, Suryakumar is currently India's third-highest run-getter in T20 Internationals. He is only behind Rohit (4,231) and Kohli (4,188). He is one of the few players with a strike rate of 160-plus in the format. In 100 matches for Team India, SKY has an average of 34-plus. His tally includes four tons and 21 half-centuries.

