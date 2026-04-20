Suryakumar Yadav averages 20.16 in IPL 2026: Decoding his struggles
What's the story
Star Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a mere 15 off 10 balls in his side's Indian Premier League 2026 match against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The Indian cricket team's T20I captain has had a tough season so far, scoring only 121 runs in six matches with just one half-century. His constant struggles have dented MI, with the team winning only one of their first five games this season. Here are further details.
Match details
MI's performance in IPL 2026
In the match against GT, Suryakumar hit a four and a six but was clean bowled by Kagiso Rabada. As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY's scores this season read: 15, 0, 33, 6, 51, and 16. The veteran's 121 runs this season have come at an average of 20.16. His strike rate is a fine 151.25. This is a major decline from SKY's IPL 2025 campaign, where he scored 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91.
Information
Five dismissals versus Rabada
SKY has now fallen to Rabada five times across 16 T20 meetings. The former has scored 144 runs in this battle at 28.8. However, a strike rate of 175.6 speaks volumes about his intent. Four of these dismissals have come in 11 IPL clashes.
Career
Here are his overall numbers
Overall, the MI batter has racked up 4,432 runs from 172 IPL games at an average of 34.35. His tally includes a strike rate of 148.72. Suryakumar has hammered 2 tons and 30 half-centuries in the tournament. 3,824 of his runs have come in MI colors at 37.49. Only Rohit Sharma (6,013) has tallied more IPL runs for the five-time champions.