Suryakumar Yadav averages 20.16 in IPL 2026: Decoding his struggles 

Star Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a mere 15 off 10 balls in his side's Indian Premier League 2026 match against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The Indian cricket team 's T20I captain has had a tough season so far, scoring only 121 runs in six matches with just one half-century. His constant struggles have dented MI, with the team winning only one of their first five games this season. Here are further details.

Match details MI's performance in IPL 2026 In the match against GT, Suryakumar hit a four and a six but was clean bowled by Kagiso Rabada. As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY's scores this season read: 15, 0, 33, 6, 51, and 16. The veteran's 121 runs this season have come at an average of 20.16. His strike rate is a fine 151.25. This is a major decline from SKY's IPL 2025 campaign, where he scored 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91.

Information Five dismissals versus Rabada SKY has now fallen to Rabada five times across 16 T20 meetings. The former has scored 144 runs in this battle at 28.8. However, a strike rate of 175.6 speaks volumes about his intent. Four of these dismissals have come in 11 IPL clashes.

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