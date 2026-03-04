How has Suryakumar Yadav fared against England in T20Is? Stats
What's the story
Team India is set to take on England in semi-final 2 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The match is scheduled for a 7:00pm IST start on March 5 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All eyes will be on Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav. He would be keen to deliver in this all-important clash and lead his side to the final.
Vs ENG
Suryakumar averages 16.71 in home T20Is against England
As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar boasts 349 runs in T20Is from 13 matches against England. The senior batsman averages 29.08 with his strike rate being 171.92. In addition to a century, he has also recorded a fifty. He has hit 38 fours and 17 sixes. At home, he owns 117 runs from 8 matches against England at 16.71 (50s: 1). His strike rate is 162.5.
Stats
His performance in 2026 T20 WC and overall T20I stats
In the ongoing T20 World Cup, the Indian captain has amassed 231 runs at 38.50 from 7 matches. He owns a strike rate of 135.88 (50s: 1). Overall in T20Is, Suryakumar has managed 3,261 runs runs from 111 matches (105 innings) at 37.05. He has hit 4 centuries and 25 fifties. His strike rate is 162.96.