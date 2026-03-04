Suryakumar Yadav owns 2 fifty-plus scores against England (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

How has Suryakumar Yadav fared against England in T20Is? Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:04 pm Mar 04, 202607:04 pm

What's the story

Team India is set to take on England in semi-final 2 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The match is scheduled for a 7:00pm IST start on March 5 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All eyes will be on Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav. He would be keen to deliver in this all-important clash and lead his side to the final.