Suzie Bates to retire from international cricket: Details here 

New Zealand cricket legend Suzie Bates has announced her retirement from international cricket after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England later this year. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June-July 2026. This will mark the end of a remarkable two-decade-long career for Bates, who made her debut back in March 2006 with a Women's ODI against India in Lincoln.

Career reflection Time has flown by, says Bates Reflecting on her 20-plus years in cricket, Bates said she can't believe how fast time has flown. "I'm immensely proud to have worn the fern so many times," she said. "I've been filled with enormous purpose and joy in striving each day to be a better person, teammate, cricketer, and athlete for this team." She also thanked all her teammates and coaches along the way for their support throughout her career.

Record achievements Bates leads the world in T20Is Bates is New Zealand's leading run-scorer in Women's ODIs. She also leads the world in terms of most runs in Women's T20Is. The veteran all-rounder has a T20 World Cup title from 2024 and hopes to add another one later this year. "I have one final mission: to head to the UK - a place that holds so many special memories for me - and win another World Cup," she said.

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Leadership role Tribute from Melie Kerr Bates captained New Zealand for seven years from July 2011. She was named ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2013 and won the title in both white-ball formats in 2016. Beyond her cricketing achievements, Bates also represented New Zealand in basketball at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. "Suzie really is one of the greatest cricketers of all time," said New Zealand captain Melie Kerr, paying tribute to Bates's legacy.

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WODIs Fourth-most runs in WODIs Bates has scored 5,964 runs from 181 WODIs at an average of 38.23, as per ESPNcricinfo. Only India's Mithali Raj (7,805), WI's Stafanie Taylor (6,132), and England's Charlotte Edwards (5,992) own more runs in the format. Bates also has the joint-third most WODI tons (13). She also has 37 fifties. With her medium-pace bowling, Bates has scalped 83 wickets at 34.13. This includes a solitary fifer.