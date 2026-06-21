FIFA World Cup 2026, Netherlands trounce Sweden 5-1: Key stats
What's the story
The Netherlands national football team has moved closer to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026. They achieved this by defeating Sweden 5-1 in their Group F match. The victory was fueled by stellar performances from Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo, who both scored two goals each. Ronald Koeman's side now has four points after drawing with Japan in their opening game, putting them firmly on track for qualification.
Game changer
Brobbey steals the show in 1st half
Brobbey made an instant impact on the biggest stage with two close-range finishes within 17 minutes. His movement and physicality caused constant problems for Sweden's defense. The Sunderland striker was too strong for Sweden's back three, cleverly bringing Tijjani Reijnders into play and allowing a switch left to Gakpo.
Second half surge
Gakpo equals Van Persie's record
Just after the break, Gakpo took center stage and scored two goals in quick succession. The Liverpool forward's brace took his tally to five World Cup group-stage goals for the Netherlands, matching Robin van Persie's record as the country's top scorer in this phase of the tournament. Anthony Elanga pulled one back for Sweden but it was nothing more than a consolation as Crysencio Summerville sealed the game for Dutch with his second goal of the tournament.
Information
23 goals in international football for Gakpo
Gakpo, who has 5 goals for the Dutch at the FIFA World Cup, has raced to 23 goals in total across all competition. He has made 52 appearances for the Netherlands in international football.
Records
Key records for the Dutch
As per Opta, Summerville is the third Netherlands player to ever score in his first two FIFA World Cup games, after Memphis Depay and Gakpo. With their victory against Sweden, the Netherlands broke the records for most consecutive FIFA World Cup matches without defeat (14) and most consecutive World Cup group stage games without defeat (18). Netherlands are the 8th side to score 100-plus goals at the FIFA World Cup. For the fourth time in their history, the Dutch have scored 5 goals in a World Cup match.
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Here are the match stats
From 10 attempts, the Netherlands managed 7 shots on target. Sweden had 8 shots on target from 16 attempts. Sweden edged past the Dutch in terms of touches in the opposition box (26-19).
Numbers
Key feats attained by Dumfries and Gakpo
Denzel Dumfries made 2 assists against Sweden. He now owns 4 assists across the last two World Cup tournaments. As per Squawka, Gakpo became the 4th Netherlands player to have scored multiple goals at two different men's World Cup tournaments (2022 and 2026) after Johnny Rep (1974 & 1978), Dennis Bergkamp (1994 & 1998) and Arjen Robben (2010 & 2014).
Information
Brobbey and Gakpo combine for this record
Brobbey and Gakpo are just the second duo to both score two-plus goals in a World Cup game for the Netherlands after van Persie and Robben versus Spain in 2014.
Record
Brobbey joins an elite list
As per Squawka, Brobbey now owns the 4th-fastest brace in the coveted tournament. Versus Sweden, he completed his two goals within 17 minutes. Fastest braces from the start of the game in World Cup history: 11:35' - Lukas Podolski vs. Sweden (2006) 12:16' - Ronaldo Nazario vs. Costa Rica (2002) 13:46' - Gary Lineker vs. Poland (1986) 16:12' - Brian Brobbey vs. Sweden (2026)