FIFA World Cup 2026, Netherlands trounce Sweden 5-1: Key stats

Second half surge

Gakpo equals Van Persie's record

Just after the break, Gakpo took center stage and scored two goals in quick succession. The Liverpool forward's brace took his tally to five World Cup group-stage goals for the Netherlands, matching Robin van Persie's record as the country's top scorer in this phase of the tournament. Anthony Elanga pulled one back for Sweden but it was nothing more than a consolation as Crysencio Summerville sealed the game for Dutch with his second goal of the tournament.