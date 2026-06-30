Wimbledon 2026: Townsend tests defending champion Iga Swiatek in opener

Match dynamics

A look at match stats

Swiatek won 88 points and 25 winners in the match. Townsend turned the tables in the second set by playing smart and varied grass-court tennis. She had a win percentage of 68 on her second serve in the set, drawing Swiatek into errors. However, Swiatek won 68% of points on her first serve in the match. But she had 36 unforced errors.