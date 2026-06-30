Wimbledon 2026: Townsend tests defending champion Iga Swiatek in opener
What's the story
Defending champion Iga Swiatek kicked off her Wimbledon title defense with a hard-fought victory over American Taylor Townsend. The Polish third seed won the match 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, extending her Wimbledon winning streak to eight matches. Swiatek recovered from a second-set stumble before surviving a grueling opening game in the third set. It included four break points. Here are the key numbers.
Match dynamics
A look at match stats
Swiatek won 88 points and 25 winners in the match. Townsend turned the tables in the second set by playing smart and varied grass-court tennis. She had a win percentage of 68 on her second serve in the set, drawing Swiatek into errors. However, Swiatek won 68% of points on her first serve in the match. But she had 36 unforced errors.
Turning point
Turning point of the match
The third set was defined by an incredible opening game that lasted 21 minutes and included 24 points. Swiatek saved four break points before finally holding, which proved to be the turning point of the match. She later reflected on how much this win meant to her and how it tested her resilience as a returning player.
Information
Swiatek to face Karolina Pliskova
Next up for Swiatek is a clash with Karolina Pliskova, who defeated Tereza Valentova. Notably, Swiatek has a 3-0 lead over Pliskova. Further down her quarter, Swiatek could face a potential third-round showdown against either Serena Williams or Alexandra Eala.