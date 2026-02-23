T20 WC: How this strategy helped South Africa annihilate India

Star South African batter David Miller has revealed the strategy that helped his team annihilate India during their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash. The match, played on Sunday in Ahmedabad, saw South Africa beat the defending champions by a whopping 76 runs. Miller was pivotal with his explosive 35-ball 63. In a rare display, the Proteas batters took down mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy to mount pressure on India.

Strategy revealed Need for clarity and disciplined execution Miller highlighted the importance of clarity and disciplined execution in their approach against Chakravarthy. The spinner, who is seen as India's potential game-changer, had a tough outing in Ahmedabad. He conceded 47 runs besides dismissing Miller in his four overs as South Africa targeted him aggressively. "If he bowls a bad ball, we've got to put it away," Miller said post-match.

Acknowledging threats Chakravarthy a threat to all teams: Miller Miller also acknowledged the threat posed by Chakravarthy to all teams. "We felt, okay, we've got to take him down because he is a threat to every team that he does play against," he said. The South African batsman stressed on sticking to basics and keeping his intent high during his innings. He said it's about "limited movements when the ball is bowled" and running hard.

Reflection 'A mature team' Reflecting on the importance of their win, Miller said it was about doing simple things and staying in their lane as players. He called his team a mature one with many players who have played together for a long time. "We're a mature team. A lot of guys have played together, and a lot of cricket for South Africa, and that goes a long way under pressure," he said.

