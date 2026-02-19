T20 World Cup 2026: Shai Hope shines with successive half-centuries 

Despite the fruitful stand between Hope and Chase, WI treaded slowly. They suffered a collapse thereafter, plunging from 95/2 to 115/5. In the 16th over, Crishan Kalugamage knocked over Hope, leaving the Windies in a fix. The latter departed for 75 off 46 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Stats

Successive T20 WC half-centuries

Hope recorded a half-century for the second successive match. He earlier smashed an unbeaten 61 against Nepal in Mumbai. Overall, this was his third T20 World Cup half-century and an 11th in T20Is. In 64 T20Is, Hope has raced to 1,610 runs at an average of 30.37. His tally includes a strike rate of 138.07. His strike rate in the T20 WC reads 152.32.