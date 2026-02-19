T20 World Cup 2026: Shai Hope shines with successive half-centuries
What's the story
West Indies racked up 165/6 (20 overs) against Italy in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The Windies were powered by a 75-run knock from skipper Shai Hope, who lifted them from 31/2. WI lost Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer in the Powerplay, but Hope steadied the ship through a 64-run stand with Roston Chase.
Knock
Hope steadies the ship
Despite the fruitful stand between Hope and Chase, WI treaded slowly. They suffered a collapse thereafter, plunging from 95/2 to 115/5. In the 16th over, Crishan Kalugamage knocked over Hope, leaving the Windies in a fix. The latter departed for 75 off 46 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes.
Stats
Successive T20 WC half-centuries
Hope recorded a half-century for the second successive match. He earlier smashed an unbeaten 61 against Nepal in Mumbai. Overall, this was his third T20 World Cup half-century and an 11th in T20Is. In 64 T20Is, Hope has raced to 1,610 runs at an average of 30.37. His tally includes a strike rate of 138.07. His strike rate in the T20 WC reads 152.32.